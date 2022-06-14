🎥Day 1 of minicamp in the books; Chiefs' players talk with media

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is know to put on a show in practice that's just as, if not better, than what fans see on Sunday. And at Wednesday's minicamp practice, the four-time Pro Bowler was seen slinging another one of his no-look dimes to a member of Kansas City's staff.
During the first episode of his new podcast It Needed To Be Said, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill explained he felt "underutilized" and "under-appreciated" by his former Chiefs team. He said those things ultimately led to a relationship that "fell apart" in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While this would normally be a cause for concern, it appears there's no issue between the Chiefs and their Pro-Bowl pass rusher. The team excused Clark of his absence. The...
Kansas City may be known for its 200-plus fountains, barbecue, and jazz, but there is so much more to explore on a trip to Missouri’s largest city. Here you’ll find a buzzing community of homegrown chefs, local makers, and down-to-earth Midwesterners that make the city what it is.
Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
Kansas City and head coach Kerry Shaw are parting ways, the school announced on Tuesday. Shaw spent the last three seasons at the program’s helm, posting a 48-73 overall record during his tenure. The school noted that Shaw’s contract is not being renewed. Previously known as UMKC, the...
The Kansas City Chiefs will enter 2022 with a new group of wide receivers. After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City is relying on a collaborative effort to replace the star wideout. The AFC West champions brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore to compete with Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon for significant reps.
Cheers and sighs met FIFA’s announcement of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. There were a number of no-brainers among the 16 World Cup sites, like the Los Angeles area, Mexico City and Toronto. But for some of the cities that were on the bubble, the announcement Thursday was a dud.
