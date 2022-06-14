ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

🎥Day 1 of minicamp in the books; Chiefs' players talk with media

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Patrick Mahomes Practice Throw Going Viral

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is know to put on a show in practice that's just as, if not better, than what fans see on Sunday. And at Wednesday's minicamp practice, the four-time Pro Bowler was seen slinging another one of his no-look dimes to a member of Kansas City's staff.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Responds To Tyreek Hill's Comments: Fans React

During the first episode of his new podcast It Needed To Be Said, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill explained he felt "underutilized" and "under-appreciated" by his former Chiefs team. He said those things ultimately led to a relationship that "fell apart" in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his...
The Spun

Chiefs Star Has Excused Absence For Missing Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While this would normally be a cause for concern, it appears there's no issue between the Chiefs and their Pro-Bowl pass rusher. The team excused Clark of his absence. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
extrainningsoftball.com

Kerry Shaw Out as Kansas City Head Coach

Kansas City and head coach Kerry Shaw are parting ways, the school announced on Tuesday. Shaw spent the last three seasons at the program’s helm, posting a 48-73 overall record during his tenure. The school noted that Shaw’s contract is not being renewed. Previously known as UMKC, the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Chiefs Wide Receivers Very Clear

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter 2022 with a new group of wide receivers. After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City is relying on a collaborative effort to replace the star wideout. The AFC West champions brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore to compete with Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon for significant reps.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy