With a new wave of Nittany Lions having moved on to campus this past week, Penn State released new numbers for its latest group of newcomers. Perhaps most notably from the group, linebacker Abdul Carter is set to wear No. 11, which has a long legacy at "LBU" thanks to former Nittany Lions such as Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington.

