ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, LA

Highway 18 reopened after ammonia leak at Mosaic plant

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JAMES - Portions of Hwy. 18 near the Sunshine Bridge were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Early-morning apartment fire destroys unit, tenant's dog dies

SLIDELL - Crews with the St. Tammany Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning that claimed the entire unit. Pictures from the fire department's Facebook post showed the unit's balcony windows and doorway illuminated by the flames, with smoke pouring out of the openings and curling onto the roof.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Warns of Potential Fish Kills Throughout the State

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Warns of Potential Fish Kills Throughout the State. On June 16, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported a rash of fish kills in the state’s central and southern regions, caused in part by a combination of high temperatures and storms. The combination of conditions is causing hypoxia, or a lack of oxygen in the water, which according to the LDWF will result in more fish kills.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on June 15, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10, approximately 2 miles east of Interstate 59, in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington, MS.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Saint James, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Morning Crash on LA 157 that Killed a Louisiana Man

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 157, Speed is a Suspected Factor. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 157, just south of LA Hwy 528, shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Geoffrey Davis, 37, was killed in this accident. The initial investigation revealed that Davis was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger north on LA Hwy 157 at a high rate of speed. Davis exited the highway and struck several trees for reasons that are still being investigated.
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Arizona wildfire suspected to have been started by a Northeast Louisiana man has grown considerably in size in the past 24 hours. The Pipeline Fire is now 20,000 acres in size, according to incident data published online. The fire was first spotted Sunday, just six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. A day ago, the fire was reported to be around 5,000 acres in size. Wind has been a problem, as noted on the incident page online, “Critical fire, warm and windy conditions, which are pushing the wildfire toward the east and Schultz Pass.”
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ammonia#Plant#The Leak#Road Closures
houmatimes.com

Gov. Edwards Activates Louisiana State Police, Dept. of Corrections; Sends Additional Personnel to Assist at Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to immediately provide additional personnel to assist The Office of Juvenile Justice with its staffing shortage at both Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Starting Friday evening, correctional and probation and parole officers from DOC will begin augmenting OJJ staff and State Police Troopers will secure the perimeter of the facilities. This comes in direct response to the recent disturbances at both centers. OJJ is also exploring additional short and long term housing options.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
Grist

As the Louisiana coast disappears, the Mississippi River’s newest channel is building much-needed land

About 55 miles southeast of New Orleans, just before the leg of the Mississippi River splits into its three-toed foot of a delta, a crack in the river’s east bank has swollen into a massive channel. Over the past several years, it’s continued to expand, diverting more and more water from its parent river into the body of water on the other side, Quarantine Bay. Like any river, the Mississippi seeks efficiency: shorter, steeper paths to sea. That’s exactly what its new branch, known as Neptune Pass, offers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Firefighter identified as man killed in Mandeville shooting

The St. Tammany coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. Family...
MANDEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wbrz.com

Three home insurance companies closing down, unable to recover from Ida

BATON ROUGE - More than 80,000 Louisiana homeowners are scrambling to find insurance to replace policies from three companies that are shutting down, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Thursday. In the wake of Hurricane Ida and the last two hurricane seasons, three companies—Lighthouse, Maison, and Southern Fidelity—are declaring insolvency and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department investigators announced that they are looking for the identity of the suspects in the photographs below. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to a burglary at a local home improvement store on May 13, 2022, in the early morning hours. After leaving the home improvement store, the two tried to open a second business. Their entry attempts were unsuccessful, but they did cause damage to the business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Record Heat – Louisiana Could See Both Today

Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Suspected heroin dealer arrested after buyer dies from overdose

BAYOU BLUE - Deputies arrested an alleged heroin dealer after he admitted selling drugs to a person who later died from an overdose. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Christopher Seely, 39, was booked for distribution of heroin and other drug-related charges after he confessed to selling the drugs. Deputies...
BAYOU BLUE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy