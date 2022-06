MADISON, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced that its affiliated agents lead the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) 2022 Top 250 Latino Agents Report, which recognizes the top producing Latino agents across the United States, including Puerto Rico. With 50 independent agents included – more than any other company – Anywhere-affiliated agents comprise 20 percent of the list. All six leading residential real estate brands in the Anywhere portfolio, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®, are represented in the report's rankings.

