LOS ANGELES , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) has operated from its home base in Sacramento for almost 25 years now. As the largest African American non-profit business organization representing thousands of small and emerging businesses throughout the state, the CBCC is expanding to Los Angeles! Jay King, the CEO and President of the CBCC, is honoring Juneteenth with the opening of new offices in Inglewood, CA and a momentous liaison with KBLA Talk 1580, owned by media personality and host, Tavis Smiley.

