Cast of recent San Diego Rep production allege racism and misogyny

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was initiated by President Barack Obama in 2012. But it was not supposed to last this long. Permanent immigration reform is still out of reach and the futures of DACA recipients remain uncertain. Then, the looming Supreme Court Decision on Roe v. Wade has some experts questioning whether the state of women’s health in America may be reversing course. Next, California’s wildfires have become bigger, hotter and more destructive. The firefighters themselves are suffering and many have quit. Plus, local dairies in a small community west of Fresno are pioneering promising methane reduction technology - but not everyone is sold on the benefits. Then, if math and numbers seem hard to comprehend, or even imagine, it may be because humans did not evolve to count and multiply. Also, the inaugural student member of the San Diego Unified Board of Education graduated this week and will be passing the torch to two new student board members. And finally, last week San Diego Repertory Theatre announced it would be suspending operations. Shortly thereafter the cast of its recently closed show “The Great Khan” released a statement on social media alleging racism and misogyny at the 46 year old theater.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO