San Diego, CA

Cast of recent San Diego Rep production allege racism and misogyny

By Beth Accomando
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, two days after the San Diego Repertory Theatre announced it would be suspending all productions and laying off its entire staff, the cast of its recently closed show "The Great Khan" released a statement on social media alleging racism and misogyny at the 46-year-old theater. The statement,...

www.kpbs.org

SAN DIEGO, CA

