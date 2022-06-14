ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Upcoming Father’s Day, Juneteenth comedy show benefitting local youth

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 2 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A comedy show is coming to the Century Center on Saturday and...

abc57.com

abc57.com

LGBTQ Center and Potawatomi Zoo host Pride Night

The LGBTQ Center partnered with the Potawatomi Zoo for Pride Night on Wednesday. It was a chance for people to go to the zoo and meet others while supporting the advocacy group. "If you think you're the only LGBTQ family in South Bend and you come here and you see...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Things are kicking off for the 34th Elkhart Jazz Festival

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Music runs deep in Elkhart. Since 1988, the Elkhart Jazz Festival has combined small town hospitality with the excitement of big city jazz. Thursday evening, starting at 7 p.m., the festival is kicking off with a free concert by ‘Truth in Jazz,’ at the Lerner Theater, and ticketed performances at the Wellfield Botanic Garden.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Black Expo to hold South Bend Juneteenth celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo will be holding their annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at LaSalle park. Festivities run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature local vendors, live music and skills contests. The celebration is held to commemorate African American freedom...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Local
Indiana Society
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
The Crusader Newspaper

Sunday is both Juneteenth and Father’s Day: salute Black fatherhood!

In the same issue of the same local daily newspaper in Gary recently, there were two starkly contrasting stories involving Black youths. In one story, two teenagers were arrested and faced charges after shooting at folks attending graduation ceremonies. In the more prominent front page story, eight-year-old Darnell Gaffney Jr. shares a story of giving.
abc57.com

Free Summer Chill concert comes to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks and Recreation will be hosting the first of four free Summer Chill concerts at the Nibco Water and Ice Park on Friday. Due to conflicts with the Elkhart Jazz Festival, the show will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., have an hour break, and return at from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Bridgman Open-Air Market announces second annual Kids Day

BRIDGMAN, Mich. -- The Bridgman Open-Air Market has announced their second annual Kids Day will take place on Sunday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the United Federal Credit Union parking lot located at 4509 Lake Street. Kids and adults will be able to meet with...
BRIDGMAN, MI
abc57.com

Car show to headline July First Friday in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- In addition to live music and local food and drink, a classic car show will be rolling into Goshen for First Friday on July 1. Registration is now open for the Celebrate Goshen Car Show, where owners of collectible cars and motorcycles are invited to take part in a competition for awards such as Best of Show and People’s Choice. The cost is $15 per vehicle.
GOSHEN, IN
Person
Damon Williams
allaccess.com

WRBR (103.9 The Bear)/South Bend, IN Names Kyle Guderian New PD

FEDERATED MEDIA Active Rock WRBR (103.9 THE BEAR)/SOUTH BEND, IN has named KYLE GUDERIAN their new PD, replacing DARCY MURPHY who is leaving for a job outside of radio. GUDERIAN will continue as PD of FEDERATED MEDIA sister stations Active Rock WBYR (98.9 THE BEAR) and Classic Hits WFWI (BIG 92.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN.
SOUTH BEND, IN
shareable.net

How Corey Hagelberg is using art, culture and collaboration to help heal his community

When you first meet Corey Hagelberg, he may seem quiet, unassuming even. But underneath the modest demeanor is a true cultural innovator. Hagelberg, 38, is a social justice artist, community gardener and founder and Executive Director of the Calumet Artist Residency. He’s an active proponent of the arts and is invested in localized regenerative efforts to reconstruct his hometown of Gary, Indiana into a self-sustaining entity.
GARY, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Third Thursdays in downtown Mishawaka

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
MISHAWAKA, IN
#Youth Organizations#Comedy Show#The Century Center
abc57.com

Leeper Park Art Fair returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Artists from around the country will be presenting their works at the 55th annual Leeper Park Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday. The Fair will be on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hand-made arts...
SOUTH BEND, IN
threeriversnews.com

Three Rivers gears up for 65th Water Festival

THREE RIVERS — The three days before Father’s Day bring a fun-filled tradition every year to Three Rivers that draws more than the city’s population, and it returns again this week. Beginning Thursday, June 16 and running through Saturday, June 18, the Three Rivers Water Festival comes...
abc57.com

Curbside Concerts come to the roof of Elkhart Public Library

ELKHART, Ind. -- Curbside Concerts will be coming to the Elkhart Public Library on Friday at 10 p.m. with the LowDown Brass Band. Performances will be on the roof of the library following the Elkhart Jazz Festival’s fireworks display. The show is completely free to attend and all ages...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

The Botany Shop announces rare plant sale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A local plant shop has announced a once-a-year rare plant sale scheduled to take place on Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Botany Shop, located at 909 Portage Avenue. Hundreds of different rare plants will be available for purchase,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
abc57.com

The Great Race coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Niles Fire Department to host Cool Off event to beat the heat

NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Fire Department is looking to help Michiana residents beat the heat with a Cool Off event on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Attendee’s will be able to enjoy free popsicles (while supplies last) and run through high-powered sprinklers to cool off.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Community members go door-to-door to end gun violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details following a deadly shooting on South Bend’s east side. Police say 28-year-old Curtis Shelby was killed after multiple shots were fired near 33rd and Marshall Avenue last Monday night. On Wednesday, community advocates went door-to-door, imploring their neighbors to stand together to...
SOUTH BEND, IN

