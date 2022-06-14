A year-long look at Idaho wildflowers

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation … you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. We've all been there, when you’re just returning back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel so great to be back in Idaho?
Painted flourishes and fantastical blooms spring from bowls on the dining room table, platters hanging on the wall, a clock, candlestick holders and a large china cabinet in rosemaler Joanne Hultstrand’s Boise home. “I like the colors and I like that you can paint on everything,” Hultstrand said of...
Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
As you’re going through the typical wedding preparation checklist of venues, catering, colors and who’s going to be in the Bridal Party, divorce is likely the last thing on your mind. Your wedding day is supposed to be your first steps into happily ever after. For those of...
When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
A few renewable energy projects proposed on public land in the Magic Valley could be boons to the clean energy targets of the Biden Administration and several Western states—but local residents are banding together in opposition. The wind project called Lava Ridge is at the forefront, both because it’s...
Hard as it is to believe, June is already halfway over and that means that Fathers Day is nearing and will be taking place this Sunday. Children will panic looking for the perfect gift and dads will expect to be pampered this weekend as they are celebrated. There are multiple ways to spend a good Father's Day in Idaho, by taking him golfing, fishing, relaxing on a boat or kayak, or letting him nap. Whatever dad wants that day, he gets. While most dads, myself included, might disagree, should Fathers Day be celebrated? Dads often do a lot for their families but there are reasons that it should no longer be a holiday.
This spring in the Treasure Valley has been a bit unconventional. Boise was stunned by at least half an inch of snow sticking to the ground on May 9. June’s been almost as weird. For several weeks, we’ve seen some toasty temperatures during the week and then have been...
When you’re planning an Idaho vacation, there’s no shortage of cool places you can book on Airbnb, VRBO and other travel sites. Across the state, you can book a stay in everything from a restored train car, to covered wagons, to floating cabins, to a home with an epic Disney-themed indoor pool.
Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […]
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
For an architect with big ideas, a piece of real estate like this is a dream come true!. In most parts of the world, churches are some of the most beautiful architecture you can find. Cathedral ceilings. Stained glass. Large spaces. Churches in Idaho are no exception to that rule. Unfortunately, not all of them survive as houses of worship.
F&G requested Wildlife Services to remove the wolves, which was unsuccessful. Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services investigated and responded to a report of two wolves responsible for a “pile-up” that killed 143 sheep in the Boise Foothills in mid-May. According to reports from the sheep herder, wolves caused the sheep to flee in panic and then crush or suffocate each other in an effort to escape the wolves.
OROFINO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden Administration announced an investment of more than $9 million to support more than 40 projects in Idaho and seven other Western states. The money is for the fiscal year 2022 and stems from the Infrastructure Law passed by Congress. According to a press...
Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO, USA — The trout streams of eastern Idaho, and their surrounding natural, rustic beauty, are a long way from the bright lights and hustle of Hollywood or New York City, but at least one star of stage and screen keeps finding his way back to the Gem State.
