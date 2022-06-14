ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OH

Tens of thousands of Northeast Ohioans are without power after severe storms

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland and Wayne counties were among...

NBC4 Columbus

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
WILMINGTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Monday's storms tore across Ohio, leaving behind damage and power outages

OHIO — The National Weather Service received about 150 reports of strong wind gusts and wind damage from the multiple rounds of storms that moved across the state Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The interactive map below shows those reports. Tap or click on an icon to get more...
OHIO STATE
Wayne, OH
Ohio Industry
Ohio Business
10TV

NWS: 3 EF1 tornadoes touched down in 4 Ohio counties Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Thousands without power after overnight storms: See which counties are hit hardest

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity throughout Ohio due to overnight storms that moved through the state. Richland and Ashland counties are the two hardest-hit counties when it comes to power outages in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy. The company reported more than 55,000 power outages statewide as of 5:20 a.m.
#Wayne Counties#Northeast Ohioans#Richland
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 16, 2022

Hot air dominates again today, but we should see a minor front bring a drop in humidity starting later this afternoon and continuing overnight through the state. Temps will remain well above normal. As the front slides in we can expect a slight shift in winds and more clouds, with a chance of showers developing mid to late afternoon trough the evening. Rain totals do not look overly impressive, but may run from a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 50% of the state. The best coverage will be in central Ohio. Moisture is done in all areas by midnight.
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

NWS confirms four tornadoes from Monday night's storms

OHIO — The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes touched down amongst the severe storms earlier this week in Ohio. The National Weather Service conducted a storm damage survey in conjunction with Emergency Management Officials in Richland, Ashland and Pike Counties. The EF-1 tornado touched down three miles...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Severe weather coming back to West Virginia and Ohio Thursday

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a risk for severe weather on Thursday. We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The Enhanced risk (three out of five) is just to our east. We […]
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Live updates: Thunderstorms move through Ohio

Thunderstorms moving across the state Monday evening and night could be strong to severe. Northern Ohio has the highest odds of severe weather, including damaging winds. We have more information here. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What to expect with tonight's severe weather in Ohio

Strong to severe storms are expected to move through Ohio tonight between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. While northern and central parts of the state face the highest risk for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, storms this evening still raise concerns across the rest of the Ohio.
OHIO STATE

