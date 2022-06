(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month. We get a closer look at Craft Creek, with Andrew, some special events, what’s on tap plus Paul gives Local 5 Live all the details on Blue Uranium and what’s new at Petskull including their upcoming Mardi Gras music event coming up in July.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO