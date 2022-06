Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., who holds dual citizenship in the United States and Russia, said he has been working in an attempt to free Brittney Griner from a Russian prison. "Would I put my life on the line, take a chance to go to Russia to exchange prisoners? Yes, I would," Jones told TMZ Sports (3:47 mark). "Why? Because if it was my daughter, I would want somebody to do the same thing for me."

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO