Carrollton, IL

Rural Carrollton Man Turns Self In On Warrant For Sex Abuse

wlds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rural Carrollton man turned himself into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this morning after a warrant was issued accusing him of sexual abuse. 46 year old Ryan J. Breckon of rural Carrollton turned himself into the Greene County...

JPD Investigating Recent Bike Thefts

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft. Sometime between 3:00 pm and 4:15 pm on June 15th unknown persons removed a white Haro Freestyle bicycle from a residence in the 700 block of Goltra ave. This was the second report of a stolen bicycle within the week.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Parolee in Sangamon Arrested For Burglary Spree

Sangamon County authorities arrested a Springfield man late last week in connection to several burglaries in rural Sangamon County earlier this month. 32 year old Brian E. Hiler II of Springfield was arrested last Friday afternoon at his residence in the 1000 block of North Edmond Avenue after an execution of a search warrant.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Throwing Bleach On Someone, Resisting Arrest

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman from a domestic battery incident yesterday morning that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a business. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to an office of the Morgan County Housing Authority in the 200 block of West Wolcott Street at 3PM on Tuesday. A complainant had advised that a tenant had thrown bleach in an employee’s face and the employee needed medical attention. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had also struck the employee several times before leaving the area. No further information about the incident is available in police records.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Stolen Trailer Recovered in Jacksonville Tuesday

A utility trailer that was stolen sometime over the weekend has been recovered. A complainant reported to police that just before 8 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. Initial reports indicated someone attached the trailer to their vehicle and drove away.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Victim’s Family Complaints Delay Clemency Hearing for Convicted Murderer From 1980s Macoupin County Slaying

The Illinois Prison Review Board is under fire for failing to notify a victim’s family about a planned clemency hearing for a convicted murderer. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board had been scheduled to hear a petition Wednesday from Robert Turner. Turner, formerly of Wilsonville, was convicted in 1986 along with his brother Michael Turner and Daniel Hines for the rape and stabbing death of then 16-year old Bridget Drobney of Downers Grove.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Route 108 in Greene to Close Next Week

A well-traveled Route in Greene County will be closed to traffic starting next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois Route 108 between US 67 and Route 267 will be closed for road work beginning next Tuesday, June 21st at 5:30 am. The road is being closed...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Kush21 Sets Sight on Late 2022 Opening Date

Jacksonville’s first cannabis dispensary should be opened by the end of the year. The Journal Courier reports that Kenny Pleasant of Kush21 should be receiving his dispensary license from the State of Illinois by the first weeks of August. The State of Illinois had been at a stalemate with...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville City Council Discusses ARPA Money Spending, Funding of New Directions

Jacksonville aldermen face a number of questions on how they will spend $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money over the next 2 ½ years. Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty explained to the council during workshop session that he and City Treasurer Beth Hopkins solicited projects from all of the city’s department heads over the last several months, dividing the projects in several different buckets relating to public safety, infrastructure, utilities, recreation, among others. McCarty says in total that he had received approximately $8 million worth of projects the money could be used in accordance with the rules finalized by the U.S. Department of Treasury in April.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Main Street Achieves National Accreditation for 21st Consecutive Year

Jacksonville Main Street has now been recognized as an accredited program for more than two decades. National Main Street has again recognized the Jacksonville organization for an “exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.”. Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Verizon Retail Location to Open Thursday

Verizon is opening up its first retail location in Jacksonville soon. TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailers based in Fishers, Indiana, has purchased the lease for 1699 West Morton Avenue, the former home of Title Max Loan Service and Easy Street Lounge. Signs are already...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

