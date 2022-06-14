ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Early, Randolph by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located 8 miles southwest of Marianna, and moving west at 15 mph. Penny size hail may also accompany the damaging winds. * Locations impacted include Chipley, Marianna, Bonifay, Bradford, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Alford, Wausau, Richter Crossroads, Blue Spring, Union City, Star, Jacobs, Alliance, Smyrna, Bahoma, Compass Lake, Sylvania and Johnson Crossroads.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chambers, Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chambers; Lee; Russell The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northern Russell County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from River View to Columbus, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Valley, Smiths, Smiths Station, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, River View, Beauregard, Sturkie, Bleecker, Chambers County Lake, Fairfax, Ladonia, Oak Bowery, Griffen Mill, Huguley and Bibb City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Dougherty; Miller; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGHERTY...MITCHELL...BAKER AND EASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Pelham, Camilla, Baconton, Leary, Sale City, Babcock, Iveys Mill, Flint, Cotton, Holt, Boykin, Lester, Mimsville, Branchville, Greenough, Bellview, Milford and Hopeful. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT/545 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WEST CENTRAL GADSDEN AND NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA At 619 PM EDT/519 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to 7 miles north of Blountstown, moving west at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malone, Sneads, Rehobeth, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood and Grimes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Tallahassee, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Eight Mile Pond, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Bryan; Bulloch; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Carroll; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Cherokee; Clay; Clayton; Clinch; Cobb; Coffee; Colquitt; Cook; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Douglas; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Glascock; Glynn; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Long; Lumpkin; Macon; Marion; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pierce; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPLING ATKINSON BACON BAKER BALDWIN BARROW BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY CLAYTON CLINCH COBB COFFEE COLQUITT COOK COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP DAWSON DEKALB DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT HALL HANCOCK HARALSON HARRIS HEARD HENRY HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS JOHNSON JONES LAMAR LANIER LAURENS LEE LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN MACON MARION MCINTOSH MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE PAULDING PEACH PICKENS PIERCE PIKE POLK PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN TROUP TURNER TWIGGS UPSON WALTON WARE WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON WORTH
APPLING COUNTY, GA

