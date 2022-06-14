ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs waive C Darryl Williams from 90-man offseason roster

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived a player from the 90-man offseason.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Tuesday, the Chiefs have waived C Darryl Williams from the 90-man offseason roster. Williams had originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following the 2020 NFL draft. He didn’t make the 53-man roster out of training camp that year, but he was among the players signed to the practice squad.

Williams spent the entire regular season on the practice squad that year as well as the majority of the 2021 NFL season. Despite the ability to use a standard elevation on Williams, he was not among the players elevated to the 53-man roster in each of the last two seasons.

The decision to release Williams comes after the team re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon. They needed the free spot on the 90-man roster for McKinnon, so this was just a matter of numbers. With several other interior offensive linemen capable of playing third-string center, Williams was made expendable. He was not spotted at mandatory minicamp practice today, an early sign that this move was coming.

McKinnon’s signing was also made official on the league personnel notice for Tuesday.

