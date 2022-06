ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.

ESSEX, VT ・ 5 HOURS AGO