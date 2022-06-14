Lorain: Memory of war hero Samuel L. Felton Jr. honored by family, friends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The empty lot that sits on Community College Avenue will soon be a housing complex for college students who have children. “Tremendously important for parents and adults who want to go on and further their education... to be in an environment where they can be supported and not have to worry about housing instability,” said Jeffery Patterson, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority.

