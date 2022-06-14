ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain: Memory of war hero Samuel L. Felton Jr. honored by family, friends

By Michael Fitzpatrick
Morning Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members and friends of the late Vietnam War hero Samuel L. Felton Jr. came together June 14 to remember him during a cookout at the city park named in his honor. Felton, a Lorain native and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1968 to 1971, was honored with two...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cimsec.org

Sea Control 354 – Sub Shipyards for Northern Ohio with CAPT Edward Bartlett

The Bartlett Maritime Corporation intends to build a brand-new naval repair depot and submarine construction support facility, alongside potential repair shipyards, in Lordstown and Lorain, Ohio. The ambitious project would build and use Oceangoing Transit Carriers to transport new submarine sub-modules and, eventually, complete submarines through the St. Lawrence Seaway. Relying on Ohio’s industrial revenue bond program and the Navy’s facility lease-purchase program, this public-private partnership would mobilize unions, governments, school, and businesses across northern Ohio. The financial mechanisms employed would eventually transfer ownership to the Navy of vital new industrial facilities and support craft deep w/in the Rust Belt, where skilled industrial labor is plentiful.
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Lorain, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Lorain, OH
cleveland19.com

Juneteenth in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juneteenth celebrations are quickly approaching with several events set to occur in Northeast Ohio. The holiday takes place each year on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is a celebration of emancipation and freedom for the Black community. Here is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

First responders search for swimmer in Lake Erie off Vermilion park

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders have suspended the search for a missing 33-year-old man in Lake Erie. Vermilion police said they were called to east end of Showse Park around 4 p.m. Wednesday after the man, who was on a raft with another person, fell or jumped off of it into the water and never resurfaced.
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Polish Fishermen’s Club Inc. celebrates 75th anniversary

The Polish Fishermen’s Club Inc. celebrated its 75th anniversary May 15 at Lakeview Park Sunset Terrace in Lorain. “Everyone attending enjoyed a great meal and everyone was a winner in the Fishing Bucket raffle,” according to a news release from the group. “Five lucky winners won a bonus gift also.”
LORAIN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Moon
Morning Journal

Search for missing swimmer suspended in Vermilion

Rescue efforts were suspended the morning of June 16 in Vermilion for a 33-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Showse Park the previous afternoon, according to Vermilion police. Around 4:05 p.m. June 15, the Vermilion police and fire departments were called to the beach on Edgewater Drive when...
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Bridge Pointe Commons in Elyria reaches full capacity

Local social service providers and funders coordinated their efforts to end homelessness in Lorain County which resulted in Bridge Pointe Commons reaching full capacity in May 2022, according to a news release. Bridge Pointe Commons is a 62-bed permanent housing facility for people who are homeless, have mental health concerns,...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Veteran#War Hero#The U S Marine Corps#American
Morning Journal

Lorain men’s mentorship group to host fundraiser June 16

Men of Courage Youth Mentorship Program, a nonprofit based in Lorain, is hosting an event to help raise funds to sponsor its initiatives, according to a news release. The event called, Happy Hour Fundraiser, will take place from 5-7:30 p.m., June 16, at Scorchers Bar and Grill, 900 Broadway in downtown Lorain.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain teen wants to see his peer-to-peer mentorship program in schools

A Lorain teenager said he saw the need in the community for peer-to-peer mentorship in high school. Now, he is doing what he can to help. Tre’ Von Kimbrough, a recent graduate of Clearview High School, said he realized a need at his school for an Adopt-A-Student program and rose to the occasion to start one.
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Juneteenth 2022: A guide to events taking place in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Events are set to take place all across Northeast Ohio this week to observe Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in America. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New housing complex in Cleveland will serve parents in college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The empty lot that sits on Community College Avenue will soon be a housing complex for college students who have children. “Tremendously important for parents and adults who want to go on and further their education... to be in an environment where they can be supported and not have to worry about housing instability,” said Jeffery Patterson, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Morning Journal

Republican club presents ‘2000 Mules’ on June 22

The critical Dinesh D’Souza’s election integrity recent documentary, “2000 Mules,” will be presented at 6 p.m., June 22, at the Father Ragan Knights of Columbus Hall at 1783 Moore Road in Avon by the Avon/Avon Lake Republican Club. Everyone should see this movie before making up...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland native Michael Anthony Nieves parlays passion of drawing to become ‘Lightyear’ 3D animator

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A VHS copy of “Toy Story” is how Michael Anthony Nieves learned it was possible to go to infinity and beyond. For the Cleveland native, who grew up in Parma and saw the classic film while in middle school, infinity would be going from a high school dropout with a GED to attending Tri-C, joining the Coast Guard and becoming a 3D animator.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County Commissioners award $500,000 grant to Second Harvest

A Lorain County-based food bank that’s been struggling to keep up with demand while dealing with a drastic drop in donations, received a major financial boost. During their meeting June 15, Lorain County commissioners approved a $500,000 grant for the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. The...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain Sports Hall of Fame golf outing is Aug. 7

The Lorain Sports Hall of Fame annual golf outing fundraiser takes place Aug. 7 at Fox Creek Golf Club, 5445 Beavercrest Drive in Lorain. The format is a four-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, according to a news release. The cost is $85 per individual and $340 for...
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy