‘Thank you!’: Lawrence police reunite 7-year-old boy with scooter stolen at Walmart

A 7-year-old boy was reunited with his scooter at Lawrence Police Department headquarters on Tuesday afternoon after the red, three-wheeled vehicle was stolen from outside of an area Walmart while he was shopping with his mother.

Brantley Lammo, 7, covered his mouth and appeared overjoyed as a Lawrence officer walked out carrying the recovered scooter, along with a new one and a helmet.

“Thank you,” the boy said excitedly.

Police began investigating the case Monday after the family reported the theft. The incident caught fire on social media after the department released photographs of three women seen taking the scooter , an act captured on surveillance cameras.

Police reported that the scooter had been found on Monday evening.

The three women who took the scooter returned it to the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center around 5 p.m. yesterday, police said.

They sent an apology for Lawrence police to share with the public. In the statement, they said they thought the scooter was abandoned.

“This is all a big misunderstanding, and we would have never taken the little boy’s scooter away from him if we’d known it belonged to him,” the women said in a statement, which was read by Lawrence police at a news conference Tuesday. “We all feel heartbroken for the child and we’re very sorry.”

Brantley’s mother Jennifer Lammo said the family will press charges. Lawrence police chief Rich Lockhart said the incident report was sent to the municipal court prosecutor, who could file a municipal charge against the women.

Jennifer Lammo said many people reached out to her about sending Brantley a new scooter if they were unable to find the one that was stolen. She said the family will donate any scooters they receive to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Officer Levi Flohrschutz was dispatched to Walmart on Sunday evening when the scooter was reported missing. Flohrschutz, who wheeled the scooter out for Brantley on Tuesday, said it was awesome to see him reunited with his ride.

Jennifer Lammo said she was overwhelmed by the community’s response.

Brantley took the scooter for a spin around the police station Tuesday and said, “Thank you for helping me find my scooter!”