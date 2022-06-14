ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

‘Thank you!’: Lawrence police reunite 7-year-old boy with scooter stolen at Walmart

By Sophia Belshe, Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A 7-year-old boy was reunited with his scooter at Lawrence Police Department headquarters on Tuesday afternoon after the red, three-wheeled vehicle was stolen from outside of an area Walmart while he was shopping with his mother.

Brantley Lammo, 7, covered his mouth and appeared overjoyed as a Lawrence officer walked out carrying the recovered scooter, along with a new one and a helmet.

“Thank you,” the boy said excitedly.

Police began investigating the case Monday after the family reported the theft. The incident caught fire on social media after the department released photographs of three women seen taking the scooter , an act captured on surveillance cameras.

Police reported that the scooter had been found on Monday evening.

The three women who took the scooter returned it to the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center around 5 p.m. yesterday, police said.

They sent an apology for Lawrence police to share with the public. In the statement, they said they thought the scooter was abandoned.

“This is all a big misunderstanding, and we would have never taken the little boy’s scooter away from him if we’d known it belonged to him,” the women said in a statement, which was read by Lawrence police at a news conference Tuesday. “We all feel heartbroken for the child and we’re very sorry.”

Brantley’s mother Jennifer Lammo said the family will press charges. Lawrence police chief Rich Lockhart said the incident report was sent to the municipal court prosecutor, who could file a municipal charge against the women.

Jennifer Lammo said many people reached out to her about sending Brantley a new scooter if they were unable to find the one that was stolen. She said the family will donate any scooters they receive to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Officer Levi Flohrschutz was dispatched to Walmart on Sunday evening when the scooter was reported missing. Flohrschutz, who wheeled the scooter out for Brantley on Tuesday, said it was awesome to see him reunited with his ride.

Jennifer Lammo said she was overwhelmed by the community’s response.

Brantley took the scooter for a spin around the police station Tuesday and said, “Thank you for helping me find my scooter!”

KOLR10 News

Man who hit Greene County deputy with car sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A man charged with assaulting a Greene County deputy after a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Seth Hay is sentenced to 25 years in prison for 1st-degree Assault on a special victim and 5 years in prison for Assault. According to the PC statement, on Friday, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Third escaped inmate from Barry County has been arrested

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Lance Stephens, the last of three inmates on the run who escaped from the Barry County Jail was captured near San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. The Barry County Sheriff said Stephens, along with Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins, escaped in early […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

More Details Emerge in Aurora Murder-Suicide

As police continue to investigate, more information is being discovered in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Aurora. Officers with the Aurora-Marionville Police Department were called to a home on Oak Drive in Aurora Tuesday morning after a neighbor had called 911. The neighbor told 911 operators that a...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends and family of the two women killed after an accused drunk driver crashed into their truck in Springfield Sunday morning are speaking out. On Sunday morning, Ronica Tollison, 37, of Willard, and Britany Toothman, 34, of Willard, died in the crash. The women both died at the scene of the crash.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

