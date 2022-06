A Port Charlotte man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for grabbing a woman and carrying her into the woods in 2019. Victor Gabriel Brown Jr., 25, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation for false imprisonment. According to state attorney documents, this is normally a third-degree felony but was enhanced to a second-degree felony because Brown was wearing a mask while committing the offense. He was also sentenced as a habitual felony offender.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO