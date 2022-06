Click here to read the full article. Along her journey of becoming a hit Broadway star, one of the valuable lessons that Cynthia Erivo said she learned was accepting “no” as an answer. “Sometimes no’s are the best way to protect you from the thing that you’re not supposed to be doing because it creates the space for the yes that you’re supposed to have in the first place,” Erivo said on Sunday afternoon during a storyteller conversation at the Tribeca Festival. “When the no comes, even though it stings in the beginning, sometimes you’ll know deep down it’s okay.” For Erivo,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO