GRAINS-Soybeans hit one-week low as financial markets drop

 3 days ago

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit a one-week low on Tuesday and grains declined amid pressure from weak financial markets and concerns about inflation, analysts said. A second straight day of losses in equities and jitters about the economy helped drag down soy futures, after prices...

