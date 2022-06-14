GRAINS-Soybeans hit one-week low as financial markets drop

CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Strength in corn market supports wheat futures. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 236,900 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 6-3/4 cents higher at $10.56-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was up 7 cents at $11.40-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 6-3/4 cents to $12.08 a bushel. CORN - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn firming on short-covering, with most-active contract hitting its highest since May 24 overnight, as traders consolidate positions ahead of a three-day holiday weekend as forecasts for U.S. Midwest turn drier. * Export sales of corn in the week ended June 9 totaled 279,900 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 150,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT July corn futures contract rose above its 40-day and 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn last traded up 8 cents at $7.82 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in soybeans after the market fell in the four previous sessions. Weakness in crude oil seen limiting the gains. * USDA reported weekly soybean export sales of 724,800 tonnes. Analysts' estimates for the weekly total ranged from 200,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * Traders watching to see if CBOT July soybeans can rise above their 20-day moving average after hitting resistance at that level overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last 10-1/4 cents higher at $17.04 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alison Williams)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO