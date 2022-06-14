ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Man impersonates police officer to get info on business

By Forest Park Review
Forest Park Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest Park police say an unknown man was able to get sensitive financial information about a Madison Street business by passing himself off as a police officer. On June 9, at 5:56 p.m., the business’ landline got a call from a number that came up as “unknown” on the caller ID....

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Trio hid in Menard’s shopping cart corral, carjacked woman at gunpoint, prosecutors say

Two adults and a juvenile are charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint outside a Lincoln Park store earlier this year. Chicago police and state troopers arrested the trio on the night of the carjacking, but prosecutors declined to file charges until more investigative work was done, according to statements made during a bail hearing Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old charged with carjacking woman in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Loop. Devonte Ladd, 18, was arrested hours after he allegedly took a vehicle from a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint in the first block of Marble Place, police said. Police took Ladd...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Maywood, IL
City
Elmwood Park, IL
City
Forest Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Villa Park, IL
WGN News

11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — A boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The boy, later identified as Jalon James, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in deadly double shooting in Fuller Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a February shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Arvell Singletary, 23, is accused of opening fire on two people who were sitting inside a parked car on Feb. 11 in the 4800 block of South Wells Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Harlem#Crime#Fraud#Vill
CBS Chicago

Man charged with carjacking elderly woman, assaults another hours apart

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after carjacking an elderly woman in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood and assaulting another woman in Fuller Park Tuesday. Contrell English, 21, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery. Police said English was described as the offender who around 8:50 a.m., carjacked a 77-year-old woman in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue in Fuller Park. The victim told police she was exiting out of her parked Hyundai Santa Fe when the offender pushed his way into the vehicle. He then took the keys from her hand and fled southbound on Shields. Several hours later, the offender battered a 56-year-old woman in the 1800 block of West Cermak in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. The woman said the offender grabbed her and started to drag her down the street. She was able to escape and call police. English was taken into custody around 12:23 p.m. on the 2200 block of West 21st Place Tuesday. He is due in bond court Wednesday. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos erupts at Chicago beach when police spot gun; 4 arrested

CHICAGO - A hot day at the beach turned chaotic when Chicago police spotted a gun. The incident happened Wednesday as large crowds descended on 31st Street Beach. "I was definitely asking why are there so many police? Thirty, forty police lined up. It was strange," one beachgoer said. FOX...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Vintage violin stolen during South Loop home burglary returned

CHICAGO — A talented violinist who had her priceless instrument taken during a home burglary in South Loop has had it returned, police said. “Losing something like that is completely heartbreaking to me because I’m a professional violinist,” Minghuan Xu said at the time. Amid her devastation,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old accused of carjacking rideshare drivers at gunpoint in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking multiple rideshare drivers last month in Englewood. The juvenile faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The carjackings occurred at the following times and locations:. On May 29, the teen is accused of carjacking a 35-year-old...
CBS Chicago

13-year-old charged in West Englewood carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy is charged with carjacking rideshare drivers on Chicago's southwest side.All the carjackings happened in West Englewood, close to 64th and Damen.Police said the teen used a gun to carjack two drivers on May 29 and a third driver on May 31st.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot in Far South Side home

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot after a bullet came through the window of a home Wednesday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. The 14-year-old was inside a residence in the 9700 block of South Greenwood Avenue when a bullet wen through a window and struck him in the hand, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Bond denied for 2 Chicago men charged after 7-Eleven armed robbery in Lombard

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Bond was denied for two Chicago men charged after an armed robbery at a 7-11 in Lombard and police chase. Reginald Allen, 53, and Lennell Owens, 46, appeared in court. Both men face felony counts of robbery and unlawful use of a weapon among other charges. According to...
CBS Chicago

Man caught on camera ripping down Edgewater couple's Pride flag in broad daylight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride flags ripped and stolen on the North Side. One couple thought Monday's storms knocked one flag off their front porch. Instead, their camera revealed a crime.CBS 2's Steven Graves has reaction, and why some are struggling to reach police about it. Edgewater is known as one of the most LGBTQ+ communities in Chicago. So when a Pride flag is stolen or vandalized, people who live here can't help but think there is a concerning motivation for these criminals.A nailed-down flag holder was ripped of a concrete window sill on Monday. Patrick Nunes and his partner, who...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Fight at the park leaves two youths injured

A fight near the Park District of Forest Park soccer field at 7501 Harrison St. on the late afternoon of June 5 ended up drawing in two large groups and left two young people injured — but village officials said that local police worked with Oak Park and Maywood police to keep it from escalating further.
MAYWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy