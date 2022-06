Big Ten basketball teams are poised to play in some pretty unorthodox locations this season. On Monday, Wisconsin announced that it will play a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, home of the Brewers. You might still know it as Miller Park, as you’d expect of a venue hosting a team named the Brewers. Maybe the Badgers were waiting for the stadium to be declared safe for American families before scheduling a game there. But that’s neither here nor there.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO