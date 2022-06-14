ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Three new directors elected to RSF Association board

By Karen Billing
 2 days ago

The Association board's June 14 meetting. (Karen Billing)

The votes are in for the 2022 Rancho Santa Fe Association election and the new board directors picked by the voters are Courtney LeBeau, Scott Thurman and Phil Trubey.

A total of 1,441 ballots were cast, counted during the board's June 14 meeting. LeBeau was the top vote-getter with 912 votes, followed by Thurman with 882 and Trubey with 778. Candidates Laurel Lemarie received 641 votes and Paul Seitz received 374.

RSF Association President Bill Weber, presiding over his last meeting, thanked all candidates for their willingness to serve their community and wished the future board luck.

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

