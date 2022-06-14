ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens councilmember goes on bigoted rant against drag story hour

By Matt Tracy
politicsny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueens Councilmember Vickie Paladino unleashed a barrage of bigoted tweets on June 13 in response to an...

politicsny.com

Comments / 17

Erskine Zimbalkist
1d ago

There was a time when America had moral values and didn’t kowtow to lunacy. These grooming parties in the guise of drag shows go well beyond decency and most certainly enter the realm of perversion and sexual child abuse. Its time America stands up to the leftist minority extreme and put decency and moral values back into America.

Reply
11
Chris Jones
1d ago

i miss the days when the freaks would scream OUR PERSONAL LIVES ARE NONE OF YOUR BUISNESS SO JUST LEAVE US ALONE !!!!! Now they want to flaunt it everywhere and DEMAND we accept it .

Reply
10
ts
1d ago

there are ratings on movies and games warning against mature content like sex, violence, foul language... parents should have a say in what their kids witness.. drag story time included

Reply
3
 

The Staten Island Advance

An empty chair sits in Congresswoman Malliotakis’ office to remind us of all who went to war, but never came home

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On June 6, the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the day that commemorates the operation that brought together land, air and sea forces of the allied armies in Normandy France — known as the largest invasion force in human history — Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis was awarded a POW-MIA Chair of Honor from the Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
politicsny.com

Council speaker “looking into” Paladino amid anti-LGBTQ tweets

Speaker Adrienne Adams said the City Council is “looking into” taking action against Republican Councilmember Vickie Paladino of Queens following growing outrage over the lawmaker’s anti-LGBTQ Twitter posts regarding the drag story hour program in New York City. Hours later, the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus issued a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

AOC claims NYC Council Leader is "punishing kids" to strike back at progressives

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram late Tuesday to denounce what she called "dirty politics" exemplified by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, accusing the local leader of locking several progressive councilors out of funding that would have benefited their constituents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New York's LG race: Upstart challengers trying to prevent a ‘coronation’

In New York, the name of the lieutenant governor isn’t on the tip of most voters’ tongues – until, suddenly, it is. It’s easy to understand why. The state’s No. 2 office holds little constitutional responsibility, aside from the big one: being ready to serve should the governor resign or become incapacitated. In the last 14 years, that very thing has happened twice, when the governor resigned, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top role.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
parentherald.com

Parents Furious NYC Spent Over $200K for Drag Queen Shows in Schools

New York City has spent more than $200,000 on drag queen shows in public performances and story readings at various schools, libraries, and festivals. Some parents have voiced their outrage as they have not consented to these activities for their children. A mom told state Assembly candidate Helen Qiu that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This is Pride portrait: Judge Matthew J. Titone, Staten Island’s first openly gay elected official, broke barriers in the face of discrimination

(EDITOR’S NOTE: “This Is Pride” is a series of profiles and portraits featuring Staten Islanders who made history as part of the borough’s LGBTQ+ pride movement and important members of the community. If you have someone you would like to nominate for “This is Pride,” e-mail their name and a brief nomination to tips@siadvance.com.)
STATEN ISLAND, NY
uktimenews.com

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks out against PoW mining ban legislation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke out on Monday (June 13) against a bill a step away from effectively banning Bitcoin mining in the state for the next two years. The bill is designed to impose a two-year moratorium on Proof of Work (PoW) cryptocurrency miners who do not use 100% renewable energy. At the same time, the New York State Environmental Agency is investigating the effects of mining on the environment. The bill passed the state assembly on June 3 and now awaits Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature to become law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: A dozen Weed World trucks got towed after the company racked up $500k in parking tickets

Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a city (in a state) of winners, not losers. Here's what's happening:. A new study from the Regional Plan Association found that even if remote work quadruples by 2030, the amount of people commuting across the Hudson River into Manhattan will still rise by about 10% from 2019 levels, suggesting that the Gateway tunnel project is still sorely needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

A look at Suraj Patel, the YIMBY candidate

In Manhattan’s new 12th Congressional district, a new style of insurgent candidate has emerged. The newly drawn district that stretches over Manhattan from Union Square to the northern end of Central Park caused a stir when it became clear it would lead veteran Congress Members Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney against each other.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Sunrise Movement NYC endorses Jumaane Williams, Maria Archila in Democratic primary for New York Gov., Lt. Gov.

ALBANY — A youth-oriented environmental group known for making waves in Washington is backing Jumaane Williams and Ana María Archila as the pair of progressives unveil their climate platform. The Sunrise Movement’s endorsement of Williams and Archila in their respective bids for governor and lieutenant governor in the upcoming Democratic primary comes after climate-focused groups expressed ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
Daily Beast

NYC Creep Nabbed for Attacking Asian Men Speaking Cantonese, Cops Say

An arrest has finally been made in an anti-Asian attack on a group of New York City men speaking Cantonese last November. Police captured Isaiah Jordan, a 30-year-old Black man, on Tuesday. In an email, the New York City Police Department told The Daily Beast that he faces hate crime, assault, aggravated harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebharatexpressnews.com

I’ve lived in fear of guns, but emotions can’t dictate policies on violence

Growing up in downtown Brooklyn, New York in the 80s, I saw my fair share of guns and their positive and negative impacts on a community. From the rampant crime that gripped New York City as a child and killed countless Americans, many of whom looked like me, to the brave police officers who guarded our streets with guns.
BROOKLYN, NY

