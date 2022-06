Vid: Gustavo Bordallo (boat)/Katiet Photo (land) The word is out: Indo is on. Indo is accessible. And Indo is pumping. Around the same time that the Krui Pro summoned QS grinders like Soli Bailey to the archipelago’s nether regions, along with legions of post-pandemic frothers looking for their peak-season tube fix, French pro Charly Quivront found himself in prime position for the freight train of the day at HT’s.

