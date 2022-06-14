UPMC breaks ground on new hospital in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — UPMC announced today the groundbreaking of the largest health care construction project in the state. UPMC said the project will transform the Oakland landscape.

Sandy Rader, president of UPMC Presbyterian and Shadyside, said that this state-of-the-art hospital will be 17 stories and have nearly 650 private patient rooms. UPMC said the hospital will focus on cardiology, cardiac surgery, transplants, neurology and neurosurgery.

Nick Beckwith, the chairperson of UPMC, said facilities like these set UPMC apart from other hospitals.

While this project does have the support of the community, the reality of this four-year project is setting in for people like Victoria Zerbach, who said, “I feel like it’s probably gonna come with some pros and cons and hopefully do some good.”

Rader admitted that things would not be easy around here during the project.

”Yes for the next four years it’s going to be a tough environment and it’s gonna be hard to come in and out around the construction site but in the end, we worked very, very hard on the flow of the building.”

The project also includes a 450-space underground garage and valet parking.

