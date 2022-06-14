ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC breaks ground on new hospital in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

By Joe Arena, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gl7pw_0gAlNB6400

PITTSBURGH — UPMC announced today the groundbreaking of the largest health care construction project in the state. UPMC said the project will transform the Oakland landscape.

Sandy Rader, president of UPMC Presbyterian and Shadyside, said that this state-of-the-art hospital will be 17 stories and have nearly 650 private patient rooms. UPMC said the hospital will focus on cardiology, cardiac surgery, transplants, neurology and neurosurgery.

Nick Beckwith, the chairperson of UPMC, said facilities like these set UPMC apart from other hospitals.

While this project does have the support of the community, the reality of this four-year project is setting in for people like Victoria Zerbach, who said, “I feel like it’s probably gonna come with some pros and cons and hopefully do some good.”

Rader admitted that things would not be easy around here during the project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

”Yes for the next four years it’s going to be a tough environment and it’s gonna be hard to come in and out around the construction site but in the end, we worked very, very hard on the flow of the building.”

The project also includes a 450-space underground garage and valet parking.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new, state-of-the-art $1.5 billion UPMC Presbyterian Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Construction has begun on what will become the largest hospital in Pittsburgh's history.UPMC broke ground Tuesday morning on a brand-new facility in Oakland. The new UPMC Presbyterian Hospital will stand 17-stories high and have 636 private patient rooms, officials said. The hospital will provide transplant, cardiology and neurology services, surgery, care and treatment, UPMC officials said."UPMC has always played a significant role in defining the leading edge of medicine and I am confident that that practice will continue for generations to come," UPMC Board of Directors Chairperson Nicholas Beckwith III.A 450-space parking garage is included in the plans. UPMC said the new hospital will be a green building and the façade will be constructed of energy-efficient, patterned glass. There will also be a gym for use by staff and visitors. Plus, UPMC said patient rooms will be adaptive for patient care and have digital capabilities. The $1.5 billion project, taking over 1.2 million square feet of space, is expected to create about 3,400 construction jobs over four years, UPMC said. It is the largest health care construction project in the state. UPMC said they hope to have it completed by 2026. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville VA clinic expected to serve up to 10,000 veterans annually

Veterans Affairs officials are certainly proud of the work done at their flagship hospital in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. But they’re also well aware of the drawbacks elderly veterans face when walking up the aptly-named “Cardiac Hill” to their appointments. “There are a lot of steep hills,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Shadyside, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
nextpittsburgh.com

New scenic overlook opening in Fineview with stunning views

Pittsburgh has a lot of green spaces — look at any hillside and you’ll see veritable oceans of verdant green. While transforming these slopes into public assets is no simple task, Scenic Pittsburgh has done just that in Fineview. On Tuesday, June 21, the nonprofit conservation group is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Black Led Community Spotlight: Amber Sloan, champion for Homewood

For many people who were once incarcerated, starting a new life can be challenging. In 2020, the national recidivism rate was around 50%, meaning half of those released from prisons were rearrested and incarcerated again within three years of their original release. The other half? They’re folks like Amber Sloan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Hospital#Upmc Presbyterian#Cox Media Group
pittsburghmagazine.com

Best Out-Of-The-Box Business Concepts in Pittsburgh

1. Lawrenceville Market House. It’s hard to believe now, but the Lawrenceville Market House along Butler Street once was a Citizens Bank. After a makeover by Midland Architecture that embraced the building’s original 1980s’-era architecture, the space today is a collective retail hub that hosts nine shops, among them Shop Blakley Jean, Storehouse Neutral, Oliver’s Donuts and Shop Emily M. Developed by brothers Brian and Irwin Mendelssohn of Botero Development — the duo behind co-working space Fulton Commons on the North Side — the building is divided into nine business stations, including one located in the former money vault. Companies are able to rent a storefront on a month-to-month basis and customize their section.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: 20 Better Names for PRT

The city’s public transportation company, long named Port Authority Transit, last week announced that it will henceforth be known as Pittsburgh Regional Transit, or “PRT.” They further announced that the proper pronunciation of the acronym will be “part,” but time will be the judge of that (I’m betting on “purt,” with a long U).
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
pittsburghmagazine.com

Best Debunkable Pittsburgh Myths

For more than a century, Pittsburghers have boasted of having more bridges in their city than any other in the world. But as Pittsburgh Magazine revealed earlier this year, this claim collapses under scrutiny. Houston has almost eight times as many road bridges as Pittsburgh, though most of theirs don’t cross a river. (Most of ours don’t either.) Focusing only on spans across navigable waterways, New York City clearly exceeds Pittsburgh’s tally of 28 — pull up some Google maps and see for yourself. Venice? Fuhgeddaboudit, not even close. Even Paris has 37 spans over the storied Seine, and that’s spotting us two rivers. Luckily, they went with “City of Lights.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
QSR Web

Layne's Chicken Fingers flies into Pittsburgh

Layne's Chicken Fingers has plans for Pittsburgh with five restaurants across the city. Henry Wang, principal of TMD Holdings and 3E Group, has joined forces with Erik Mansmann, director of operations at 3E Franchise, to bring the brand to their hometown, according to a press release. "To be able to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in former Kings spot in Harmar

A medical marijuana dispensary has made its way to a bustling food plaza in Harmar along Freeport Road. Ethos Cannabis, a Philadelphia-based firm, opened a third regional location in the former Kings Restaurant building on 5 Alpha Drive East in late April, according to a news release. Ethos also has locations in North Fayette and Pleasant Hills. This marks the sixth location for Ethos in the state.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two people in the hospital following North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in North Versailles on Tuesday night. The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Naysmith Road. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 observed a motorcycle being towed away from the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
112K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy