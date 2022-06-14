Woman Killed While Walking Her Horse Near Brainerd

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...

