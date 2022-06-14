ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Woman Killed While Walking Her Horse Near Brainerd

By LEARFIELD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Brainerd, MN) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a pickup while walking a...

Woman and horse killed after being struck by pickup truck in Crow Wing County

(Brainerd, MN)-- Authorities in north central Minnesota say a woman is dead after being struck by a pickup while walking a horse Monday evening in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reports the truck hit the woman and her horse on the shoulder of Thompson Road. Deputies say the horse was also killed in the crash. The 33-year-old woman lived nearby. A 44-year-old Brainerd man was driving the pickup.
Brainerd Women Who Died in Truck Accident Has Been Identified

Brainerd women who died yesterday following an accident that involved a pickup truck has been identified as 33-year-old, Katie Marie Yaunick. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on June 13th, 2022 around 6:56 p.m. deputies had responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 13519 Thompson Road, Brainerd.
Driver fatally strikes woman walking her horse near Brainerd

A 33-year-old woman who was walking with her horse along the side of a road in rural Brainerd was fatally struck by a motorist on Monday. The deadly incident happened just before 7 p.m. near 13519 Thompson Road, with deputies from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office arriving to the scene of where a pickup driver who was eastbound on Thompson Road had struck the horse and the woman.
Brainerd Woman Dies in Fatal Accident

A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. yesterday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year old female was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck travelling eastbound. The driver is only identified as a 44-year old male from Brainerd.
Woman walking a horse dies after being hit by pickup in Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Crow Wing County, Minnesota say a woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck while walking a horse in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the 33-year-old victim was walking a horse on the shoulder of the 13000 block of Thompson Road around 6:56 p.m. Monday evening when she was struck by a pickup being driven by a 44-year-old man.
