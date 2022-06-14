Crash stalls traffic on SR-63
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An accident involving three vehicles shut down one lane of North SR-63 in Vigo County on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 4:00 pm.
Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse confirmed one vehicle was a semi.
One person was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
