Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An accident involving three vehicles shut down one lane of North SR-63 in Vigo County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4:00 pm.

Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse confirmed one vehicle was a semi.

One person was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

