Vigo County, IN

Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NTnI_0gAlMtWt00

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An accident involving three vehicles shut down one lane of North SR-63 in Vigo County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4:00 pm.

Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse confirmed one vehicle was a semi.

One person was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

WTWO/WAWV

INDOT urges you to pack emergency kit due to heat

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Heat Advisory remains in effect Tuesday, as meteorologists warn we could see heat index values above 100 degrees for the next few days. With the dangerous heat building over the area, INDOT wants to be sure drivers are prepared for heat-related emergencies while on the roads. The best way to prepare, […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

