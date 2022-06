England rampaged to a world record 498 for four following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international.Not only was the previous ODI best of 481 for six England amassed against Australia four years ago eclipsed but this betters the 496 for four Surrey registered against Gloucestershire which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one ball, reaching three figures from 47 deliveries, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as Matthew Mott’s...

