It's no secret that homes are expensive everywhere. But what you might not know is that buyers in some cities are paying premiums upwards of 60%. A recent analysis from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University identified the most overvalued housing markets in the country. The top finding? Buyers in the most overvalued market — Boise, Idaho — are paying an eye-watering premium of 73%, largely thanks to the recent boom in remote work.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO