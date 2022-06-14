ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD: Child dead after being pulled from apartment complex pool

By Joe Hopkins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgNuB_0gAlLwDH00

INDIANAPOLIS — A child pulled from an apartment complex pool has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to the Abney Lake Apartments just off of 38th Street and Guion Road on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they rushed the child to Riley Children’s Hospital shortly after 3 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOlSl_0gAlLwDH00
Photo from the scene (Photo By Jamie Suiter)

The coroner’s office has identified the child as 5-year-old Willie Alexander, Jr. A cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

