IMPD: Child dead after being pulled from apartment complex pool

INDIANAPOLIS — A child pulled from an apartment complex pool has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to the Abney Lake Apartments just off of 38th Street and Guion Road on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they rushed the child to Riley Children’s Hospital shortly after 3 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Photo By Jamie Suiter)

The coroner’s office has identified the child as 5-year-old Willie Alexander, Jr. A cause of death has not been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.