Andrews ready for his last Price Cutter Charity Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s a summer tradition in the Ozarks for more than three decades, the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Golf fans love it because they can see the up and coming PGA pros.

Charities love it because the tourney generates huge money for their causes.

And one man has grown this event into the success that it has become, Jerald Andrews.

But his tenure is coming to a close.

For 27 years he’s been the driving force behind two of Missouri’s biggest sports entities, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

But Jerald Andrews will be closing that chapter of his career soon.

“I’m stepping down as CEO of the Hall of Fame and the tournament at the end of July. I’ll actually turn 70 during the tournament. So it’s time for a change. But what a great blessing it’s been to be here the last 27 years,” said Andrews.

Back in 1995, Andrews left Southwest Baptist to work for John Q. Hammons at the Hall of Fame.

“A few months later I found out I was going to run a golf tournament as well. Actually more than one. And didn’t know anything about it at the time,” said Andrews.

Nearly three decades later, the Price Cutter Charity Championship is the gold standard on the Korn Ferry Tour.

It’s one of four original tournaments at this level of PGA golf.

“The tour is amazed to have such a small market that has so much support year in and year out. Every year they just shake their heads at how much this tournament does for charity,” said Andrews.

Since Andrews arrived at Highland Springs, the Charity Championship has raised more than $17 million dollars for more than 50 local children’s charities.

“It’s been real exciting. As I’ve often said our payday is the day we hand the money out annually. And our entire team, our entire staff feels that way. It is rewarding,” said Andrews.

And that money is the life blood for dozens of charities in the Ozarks.

“Jerald has been a blessing to us. It’s been wonderful to have him lead the Price Cutter tournament. It has grown in leaps and bounds every year. And done more and more for not only our charity but all the charities in our community,” said Susan Miles, CEO Champion Athletes of the Ozarks.

“Jerald is pretty awesome. He means business. He’ll tell it like it is which I appreciate because I’m the exact same way. But his heart is one of the biggest you’ll ever meet. And that shows through the years and years of service that he’s provided within this charity championship,” said Susan Mellentine, CEO Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Andrews will hand over the reigns of the Hall and the Charity Championship to Byron Shive.

Shive’s been working with Andrews for the last year in order to make for a smooth transition.

Andrews:”That was the plan for him to go through a full cycle and a half with me. To go through all the events.”

As for Jerald Andrews.

“I’ll be doing something else. I’m not quiet sure. I’m not a relaxer.”

