ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQN8L_0gAlLdgi00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored , according to a company spokesperson.

“When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt estimated more than 1,400 employees were working to restore power.

UPDATE: AEP Ohio has warned customers Wednesday that outages could continue overnight. Click here to learn more.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 130,000 AEP customers were without power with just over 79,000 in Franklin County. Kratt said the storms that hit Ohio Monday night and early Tuesday caused a large number of outages, but weren’t the only reason some customers lost power.

The outage map had the total customer outages as low as 63,000 at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with the total outages now back up over 130,000 at 11:00 a.m. Franklin County specifically is now up to over 79,000 without power as of 11:15 a.m. after being as low as under 8,000 earlier this morning.

How central Ohio customers can track power outages

Power outage numbers for AEP fluctuated throughout Tuesday afternoon when the outages began. At 5:25 p.m., there were 208,455 customers without electricity; at 6 p.m., that number was 210,487; at 7:15 p.m., 206,618; 9:15 p.m., 240,445. By 10:30 p.m., that number dropped to 232,820.

Kratt said the heat that hit the region also caused issues. Due to the damage caused by the storms, some of AEP’s systems were not able to handle the increase in power usage, particularly in Columbus and the immediate area.

“We’ve had to open up the system and take those customers off the system for loading reasons,” he said, adding this move prevented even more widespread outages.

City of Columbus to open cooling centers during heat wave

Kratt said customers were added back to the system Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as temperatures cooled down. Kratt said power may be out for some customers going into the weekend, but added the company had restored power to about 60,000 customers Tuesday.

AEP Ohio said at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday that 128,000 customers have had power restored since Monday evening’s storms began the outages.

“We don’t like the inconvenience on our customers,” Kratt said. “We’re pretty committed to getting all the customers back and their air conditioning back and getting their quality of life back and we won’t stop until we’re done.”

Kratt said between 400 and 500 crews from other power providers in the region would be added to AEP’s crews Wednesday to help repair the outages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 53

chopper 1
2d ago

You demand our payment, but where is our discount when you decide to curtail our service, when it's convenient for you, what about the food that family's lose, when you decide to cut our power, when it's convenient for you.

Reply(1)
25
zookeeper
1d ago

Cool down??!! Really!!! It’s Wednesday and at 6 in the morning Franklin county was 80 degrees. Not sure what “cool down” you’re referring too! By the time you get their power restored it’ll “only be in the 80’s” and that’s Thursday/Friday. For those that lost power you should give them a week free. Technology is so advanced right now that this shouldn’t be happening!

Reply(1)
13
Ruth Shaffer
2d ago

so what are people supposed to do if they have breathing problems and do not have transportation to a "cooling spot"aep needs to get it together smh always something with aep

Reply(3)
15
Related
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio: Conserve power, help prevent future outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With some people in central Ohio having just had power restored to their homes, AEP is asking residents to conserve electricity to help prevent further interruptions. A statement from AEP Ohio on Thursday afternoon read: “We are continuing to monitor the performance of our electrical system as temperatures rise. We ask […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aep Ohio#Air Conditioning#Aep
NBC4 Columbus

Some AEP customers remain without power Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the power company that supplies electricity to a large part of central Ohio, said it expected all customers to have their power restored by Thursday morning. In a news release Wednesday, AEP said crews made “significant progress” repairing damaged lines that bring the power into the Columbus area. With those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Businesses affected by intentional shutoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Businesses in Clintonville along High Street say they lost thousands of dollars and two days’ worth of potential customers during the blackout earlier in the week.   Two of the Brewster’s Bar locations were shut down by AEP’s intentional shutoffs.   The bar on High Street and Weber Avenue reopened Thursday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: All power restored by Thursday morning

AEP: All power restored by Thursday morning. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xTPHVi. Ohio’s first measles case in 3 years found in Columbus …. Columbus man in ICU after concrete rock comes through …. Thursday evening forecast 6-16-22 Man in ICU after concrete chunk comes through windshield. COVID vaccines for children will...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman who needs power to keep her breathing at night concerned about outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many people across central Ohio are still without power. But for one woman, that means she could stop breathing at night. AEP Ohio said power might not be restored until Thursday for many who live in Central Ohio. This comes after severe storms Monday night led to power outages as well as the need to intentionally turn off power for more than 120,000 customers due to the extreme heat on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

When will AEP restore your power? FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OjlAMG. NBC4 Midday Thousands of people still without power. All Major League Soccer matches coming to Apple TV …. Cooling centers open around central Ohio during heat …. She claimed Columbus police targeted her. A jury …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making drinks...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Power outages reported in Ohio

Ohio (WSAZ) -- AEP Ohio reports more than 145,000 customers are without power after straight line winds and lightning crossed the state of Ohio, taking down trees and power lines. AEP Ohio says crews have worked through the night and restored approximately 10,000 customers. Hard hit areas may be left...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees steady increase in unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third week in a row, the number of unemployment claims in Ohio has increased.   The Ohio Department of Job and Family Servies released Thursday that there were 11,295 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 11. That’s an increase of 1,811 from the previous week.  Continued claims […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy