ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii

By D.V. Wise
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnkNN_0gAlLa2X00

HARLEM, Ga, (WJBF) – Thomas and Courtney Yonce decided that this was the year for their Hawaiian vacation.

While the Harlem couple was out deep sea fishing, an amazing thing happened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeTQD_0gAlLa2X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SCMp_0gAlLa2X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dIQG_0gAlLa2X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExVh9_0gAlLa2X00

Thomas reeled in the second largest Blue Marlin caught this year in Hawaii!

That monster weighed in at 870 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Augusta Black Restaurant Week 2022

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Augusta Black Restaurant Week is here and for some, food means community— a time where owners and chefs showcase the different cuisines they have to offer their community.  “I’ve been in Augusta, probably about 20 years, and this is the best place ever– I swear,” Dawn Brown said. New and old black-owned […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Outdoor workers swelter as temperatures rise in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some of us, the heat only matters for the time it takes to walk to our cars and into the workplace. But we unfortunately know that’s not the case for everyone. We were out in the community learning the adjustments hard workers are making...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX59

Knowing the game plan: Keeping young athletes safe in extreme heat

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — It’s game on for many Hoosier athletes as youth sports leagues continue a busy summer season. For the Avon Junior Athletic Association, all-star season is now in full swing. “It feels really special because there’s only one all-star team in Avon,” said Devyn, 10, player. “I like all the action that’s […]
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Marlin#Hooks#Hawaiian#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF.com

JENNIE: A Taste of Belle Terrace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a basic need for good health: nutritious food. But so many inner cities in this country are experiencing food deserts… and Augusta is no different. It means grocery stores have moved out and people living in those areas who may not have reliable transportation no longer have access to fresh produce within a reasonable distance.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX59

Destination Indiana: Water activities from kayaking to a wine cruise!

INDIANAPOLIS — With record-breaking gas prices, many Hoosier families are looking for activities close to home. All summer long, we’ll be taking you across Indiana letting you know of unique destinations or places. Places to canoe and kayak in central Indiana Eagle Creek Park – Starts at $21/hour White River – Offers half-day canoe & […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSPA 7News

2 Powerball winning tickets sold in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two winning tickets drawn Wednesday night were sold in South Carolina. The South Carolina Education Lottery said one ticket was sold in Roebuck and the other was sold in North Augusta. The winning Roebuck ticket was sold at the Food Lion #2641 on Highway 221. According to the lottery, the ticket […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident was attacked by a fox when it was passing through the victim’s yard June 9 in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta, authorities said. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the fox. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental...
wgac.com

Win Tickets to See America At The Bell Auditorium

America is back on the road and celebrating their 50th Anniversary from 2020. They’ll perform on Saturday, June 25th at The Bell Auditorium! Listen to win tickets all week with John, Mary Liz and Chris on Augusta’s Morning News!. You can purchase tickets at the link below. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
SCDNReports

2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home

2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana HomeSCDN photo archives. Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.
WRDW-TV

North Augusta player gets $50K in Powerball drawing

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A customer at the Circle K on West Martintown Road in North Augusta won a prize of $50,000 from the Powerball drawing. This player won in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. And adding Double Play to their ticket for an additional $1 ended up winning the player the $50,000 prize.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy