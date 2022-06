The town of Avon is now accepting applications for its 2023 Avon Community Grant Program. The town welcomes applications from nonprofit organizations that support and provide programs and services in the areas of arts, culture, education, environment, health, heritage, housing, human services, Latino outreach, and recreation. The overall intent of this program is to provide financial support to programs and services that benefit the Avon community, and that are not otherwise provided through the town’s municipal government.

