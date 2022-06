ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for election to the post after assuming it following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, faced off Thursday in a final debate with two of her fellow Democrats, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who are challenging her in the race.

