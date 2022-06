The Douglas County district attorney made clear on Tuesday that her office would prosecute distribution and sale of Delta-8 THC in Douglas County. Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive chemical found in cannabis plants. According to a 2021 attorney general opinion — issued in the wake of statewide confusion over the nature of the substance — it is a Schedule I controlled substance and is therefore illegal to possess or sell in Kansas, District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said in the news release. The only exception occurs when the substance is (1) made from industrial hemp and (2) if it is industrial hemp, it must contain no more than 0.3% total tetrahydrocannabinols.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO