Treasure Island’s Openly Gay Republican Mayor Issues City’s First Pride Proclamation
Despite Treasure Island having openly gay mayor Taylor Payne on council, the small beach city has never issued an official Pride proclimation. Until this June, when Payne announced the city’s declaration...
REDINGTON SHORES — Longtime Town Clerk Mary Palmer is leaving her post after serving the town for 38 years. Palmer has resigned. She was faced with a choice between signing a separation agreement from the town, which would give her a full package of benefits for her service, or choosing to stay on and most likely be ousted with no benefits by a commission majority that wanted to replace her.
As you’re aware, the governor signed the state budget bill the other day, $109.9 billion. Subsequently he also vetoed $3.1 billion worth of projects. Unfortunately our Town Shores water line project was one of those. But there are 12 pages of vetoes that include Moffitt Cancer Center and the University of South Florida. He made a political statement with his veto pen. We can submit something again for next year’s budget. –Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly.
It’s that time of year again. The City of St. Pete Beach began its annual Street Resurfacing Project on Monday, June 13. For several weeks, the City will resurface residential streets from 58th Avenue to 36th Avenue, north to south. “We do this every year,” said Brett Warner, engineer...
Sew Away New knitters and seasoned sewers alike are welcome to attend “Sew Easy: Fabric Bookmark.” Create a bookmark with assorted fabric and scraps. The library has limited supplies, so they’re requiring registration. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1-4 p.m. mygulfport.us Register at 727-893-1074 or library.programs@mygulfport.us.
A site plan review application has been filed for a high-rise mixed-use development that will transform a prominent parcel in downtown St. Pete. KT St Pete Runner LLC and Ally MW, LLC have filed plans for a two-building, mixed-use project featuring a residential tower and an adjacent hotel on a 1.48-acre lot at the southwest corner of 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue North. The lot is located across the street from Sundial St. Pete.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Senior Director for Regulatory Affairs and Registered Nurse Lisa Prytula said her time volunteering with Ukrainian refugees in Poland was unlike anything she's experienced in her 30-year career in health care. "It's definitely unprecedented," Prytula said. "I've never experienced such...
Sarasota has decided to cut the shit. Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) is changing its name to "Breeze" after the county commission voted to change the name last Friday. SCAT, as defined in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is "an animal fecal dropping." In 1979 the county approved the name and acronym,...
This morning, while on my daily “Doggy Walk” in Gulfport, I noticed that someone had vandalized our neighbor’s Trump flag. In the process, they also damaged a section of fence. This flag has been displayed at their home for the last six years without event. Our neighbors are retired, in their 80s, and lifelong Gulfport residents. At present, they are out of town at the bedside of their youngest son (an active police officer) who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. This follows the loss of their second son earlier this year to cancer, and a third son lost to cancer before that. I hope that whomever committed this act reads this note and has the courage and decency to apologize and effect repairs to their property. –Lamar Everett, Gulfport.
The City of Pinellas Park will move forward with a new $22.5 million youth sports complex after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved $13.5 million in State funding for the project. The sports complex will be at Pinellas Park’s 37-acre youth park near 66th Avenue North and 41st Street North, west...
A Gulfport church is organizing a unique event to celebrate the longest day of the year. The City of Gulfport granted Unity of Gulfport a special event permit to use the outside area adjacent to the Casino for its Summer Solstice Celebration, scheduled for Monday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.
The recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas thrust the issue of school safety into the national spotlight once again, as everything related to the incident – from the response by law enforcement on the scene to whether all of the doors to the building were locked – was scrutinized by television personalities and armchair quarterbacks at home.
Terraces at 87th, a neighborhood of 92 townhomes, will break ground this summer at the corner of 4th Street North and 87th Avenue in St. Petersburg. Belleair Development Group purchased the former 112-unit Lamplight Village mobile home park in January 2018 for $3.4 million. A previous proposal, featuring 72 townhomes...
Joan Morgan was more than comfortable outfitting you in her shop's signature "wearable art" for decades. But now she’s decamping from St. Armands Circle in the hope of living a simpler life. Morgan, the proprietor of Dream Weaver, will close down her high-end fashion boutique within the next few...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three years after a long-term undercover investigation from 2019, dubbed Operation Ice Mama, all 16 people have pleaded guilty, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Those arrested amassed 156 prior felony charges with 49 convictions and 149 prior misdemeanor charges with 72 convictions. Significant prior...
The historic Mira Mar plaza in downtown Sarasota is in the process of changing hands, and the buyer acquiring the property, Seaward Development, has plans to demolish the existing building and construct a 10-story residential and commercial building in its place. Seaward is in the middle of purchasing the property...
June 15, 2022 - The new 144-room AC Hotel Clearwater Beach is now open at 395 Coronado Drive. The new hotel is a lifestyle-branded property from Marriott and is managed by Raleigh, North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality Enterprises. The resort offers a European-inspired breakfast and tapas-style dining, a library-focused workspace, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton is set to be demolished, city officials confirm. The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found. “As the County works to get through their logistical process with...
A Florida man visiting a park in Largo says a massive alligator charged at him recently when he stopped to take photos of the animal. He says it was at the same park where a man was recently found dead while searching the lake for golf discs. (Credit: Foster Thorbjornsen)
