Treasure Island’s Openly Gay Republican Mayor Issues City’s First Pride Proclamation

This morning, while on my daily “Doggy Walk” in Gulfport, I noticed that someone had vandalized our neighbor’s Trump flag. In the process, they also damaged a section of fence. This flag has been displayed at their home for the last six years without event. Our neighbors are retired, in their 80s, and lifelong Gulfport residents. At present, they are out of town at the bedside of their youngest son (an active police officer) who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. This follows the loss of their second son earlier this year to cancer, and a third son lost to cancer before that. I hope that whomever committed this act reads this note and has the courage and decency to apologize and effect repairs to their property. –Lamar Everett, Gulfport.

21 HOURS AGO