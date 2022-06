Our 2021 Water Quality Report contains important information about your water. A water quality report summarizes the treatment process of your water and lets you know whether it met all of the Regulatory requirements for quality, which it did. It is also full of useful information on other water and customer service topics. Kiawah Island Utility, Inc. produces this report every year. Once again we're publishing the report online instead of mailing copies to reduce costs associated with production, printing and mail services. To read the 2021 water quality report, visit https://www.swwc.com/a /sc/ccr/ccr-kiu/ccr-kiu -2021.pdf For questions, or to receive a hard copy, contact us at (843) 768-0641 or bdennis@swwc.com AD# 2007327.

CUSTOMER SERVICE ・ 2 HOURS AGO