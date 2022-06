Info from Licensor: "I was on my way to work. This truck next to me had cargo hanging out of the truck bed, they had out red danger tap hanging off the back. It was a windy day in Houston, TX, and when the truck started moving the tape lassoed my head and pulled my head hard into my gas tank. Luckily, the tape slipped off and didn’t pull me off the bike. I caught up to the driver, who was unaware of what happened behind him. It took 5-10 seconds for him to realize me waving him down before he realized I was trying to get his attention. I told him and he pulled over to remove the tape. And we went on our way."

