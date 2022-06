LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A 39-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Las Cruces on Wednesday. The Las Cruces Police Department revealed that they found the man around 5:40 p.m. at the Mesilla Valley Apartments, located on 1050 S. Triviz Dr. They say that he had been shot at least once. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

