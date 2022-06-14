ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty To Assault, Stalking: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Donald Rutter Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old man from Ocean County has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and stalking, authorities said.

Donald Rutter, of Tuckerton, admitted to the crimes on Monday, June 13, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Jan. 5, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Little Egg Harbor Township Police were dispatched to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road in response to a 911 call for an individual who had been shot. Police found Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, with an apparent gunshot wound to his midsection.

Jarvis was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Jarvis was treated for his injuries and eventually released from the hospital.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit revealed that Rutter was, in fact, the individual who shot Jarvis, Billhimer said. As such, a

On Jan. 28, 2021, Rutter was ultimately located in Atlantic City and taken into custody, without incident, by the United States Marshals Service. He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

