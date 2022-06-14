Honda Civic Reported Stolen Near Creek Street in Yelm

SHORELINE, Wash. - A grieving widow is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who stole her husband's work truck, which led him to chase the thief and ultimately crash. Her husband did not survive. Police say 52-year-old Benigno Carpinteiro crashed his SUV into a tree while tracking...
A tanker truck ended up on a Hood Canal beach Wednesday afternoon near Potlatch State Park after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101. According to the Washington State Patrol, a GMC pickup truck, the tanker truck, and a Dodge pickup truck were southbound on 101 about 3:30 PM. At milepost 334, the Dodge attempted to legally pass the tanker truck. However, the tanker swerved into the oncoming lane and struck the Dodge. The driver of the tanker lost control and the truck went off the roadway, over an embankment and onto the beach where the tide was out. The driver of the Dodge then overcorrected and struck the GMC.
Tacoma police officers helped catch some runaways Wednesday morning in the city's South End. Standard handcuffs couldn't have been much help with these escapees, as police were wrangling 10 horses that ran off from a property. Police were called about 8:11 a.m. to East McKinley Avenue for a report of...
A Centralia man has been arrested on arson charges after he allegedly lit the back porch of a Pe Ell home on fire Tuesday while three children were inside. The man, Romulo Yanez Jr., 41, is accused of breaking the front window of the house before “throw(ing) something on fire onto the back porch” of the residence, according to court documents.
• An officer was dispatched to the area of Adams Avenue and Seventh Street just before 1:45 a.m. on June 6 regarding a suspicious person. The officer spoke with a male subject who was looking for “night crawlers.” An informational report was taken. • Just before 4:20 p.m....
RENTON, Wash. — A search for the suspect in a carjacking was called off after a chase that spanned several cities. The incident began shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday with the suspect leading police on a chase from Kent to Bellevue, then Seattle and eventually Renton. King County’s Guardian...
On 6/15/22 at 5:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Jamie John Rollins, 41, for an out-of-town warrant. On 6/15/22 at 2:41 p.m. in the 5600 block of Turf Lane SE, police arrested Travis William Title, 26, for an out-of-town warrant. On 6/15/22 at...
KENT, Wash. — A Lynnwood man is dead after an overnight shooting at a Kent apartment complex. Kent officers were called to the Birch Creek Apartments in the 12900 block of Southeast 275th Street at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. The apartment complex is close...
The Seattle City Attorney is packaging multiple misdemeanor charges into single felony counts to expedite the prosecution of “high utilizers” of the criminal justice system. The case of one prolific shoplifter at Aurora Ave’s Home Depot shows the program in practice as the attorney looks to prosecute 118...
The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of burglarizing a guard shack. According to police, the woman stole a medical kit, handheld radio and a phone. If you recognize this woman or have any information about this incident, contact Auburn police at...
SEATTLE — Southbound Interstate 5 has reopened over the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle after it was completely blocked for a short time due to police activity Wednesday evening. The freeway was partially closed for close to an hour, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) asked drivers...
On Tuesday, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Milton. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on State Route 161 at 28th Avenue South a little after 5 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the motorcyclist was traveling through a green light when a man in a car made an illegal left turn, striking the motorcycle.
MILTON, Wash. — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Milton, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash on state Route 161 at 28th Avenue South happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Initially, all lanes of traffic were blocked, and then traffic was alternating...
Bail has been set at $200,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and forcing her to drive from Centralia to an intersection in Thurston County on Sunday. The man, Shane M. Culp, 38, had reportedly asked the alleged victim to drive him to a...
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Minutes after two people tried to set a state legislator’s office building on fire, they participated in a burglary of a nearby antique store, Olympia police said Tuesday. Surveillance images from both locations suggested the suspects were the same people. A little after four a.m....
On Tuesday, one person died while three others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Spanaway. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place in the 500 block of 176th Street East at 9:03 a.m. The preliminary reports revealed that a green truck hit the back of a white truck at a high rate of speed. After that, the white truck slammed into a utility pole and a fence.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested at Q Spa in Renton on charges of first-degree attempted promoting prostituion and unlawful imprisonment on Wednesday, June 15. With the assistance of Valley SWAT Team, the Renton Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team and Direct Enforcement Team served a search warrent at 4508 NE 4th St. at 8:15 a.m.
Monday, a Tacoma family’s infant son was victimized when his family’s shipment of baby formula was stolen in broad daylight. The child has eating complications that necessitate baby formula before he can transition to solid food. “We’re trying to make it until June 30, when we see his...
