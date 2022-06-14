Honda Civic Reported Stolen Near Creek Street in Yelm

A tanker truck ended up on a Hood Canal beach Wednesday afternoon near Potlatch State Park after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101. According to the Washington State Patrol, a GMC pickup truck, the tanker truck, and a Dodge pickup truck were southbound on 101 about 3:30 PM. At milepost 334, the Dodge attempted to legally pass the tanker truck. However, the tanker swerved into the oncoming lane and struck the Dodge. The driver of the tanker lost control and the truck went off the roadway, over an embankment and onto the beach where the tide was out. The driver of the Dodge then overcorrected and struck the GMC.

MCCLEARY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO