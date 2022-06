Kevin Harvick’s retirement plans have seemingly been a topic of conversation for the past five years or so. After all, the driver of the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing is 46 years old, and most NASCAR drivers seem to retire at a much younger age than back in the day. Clint Bowyer retired at 41 back in 2020, while Aric Almirola announced that the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. Harvick’s SHR teammate is only 38.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO