We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My oldest daughter is thirteen, and after a year of virtual school that sucked all the sparkle out of her, I don’t take any school drop-offs or backpack heaves, or funny teacher stories for granted. She just finished her seventh-grade year, fully in person, and hearing the joys and trials of middle school life — among people — is something I’ll never listen to without gratitude.

