TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police say a 15-year-old girl remains in serious condition after being hit by a car while she was riding a scooter on Bayshore Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. as the teenager was trying to cross Bayshore on an electric scooter. That's when police said she was struck in the southbound lanes near the intersection of South Magnolia Avenue.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO