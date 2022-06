Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.

INDIANA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO