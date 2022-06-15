ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mattress Brand Venus Williams Loves Is Already Slashing Prices for July 4th

By Raven McMillan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause we spend a whopping one-third of our lives in bed, a good mattress is a must in our opinion. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for a stellar deal on these bedroom investments. We’ve narrowed down the best selections for every kind of sleeper and we’ve culled expert advice...

With the Best Air Mattresses, You Won’t Wake Up on the Floor

Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
The $8 Plastic-Free Packing Solution I’m Obsessed With Keeps Glassware—And the Planet!—Safe

As a prop stylist and market editor for 15 years, I’ve probably spent hundreds of hours packing and unpacking—carefully cocooning everything from one-of-a-kind vintage glassware to Martha Stewart’s own Christmas ornaments. Years ago, I took notice of a specific, expandable paper material being used to package large ceramic pieces and began hoarding it, because it was the best packing material I had found that wasn’t made of plastic. At the time, I could only get my hands on the 1,000-foot, commercial-size rolls of the honeycomb-like paper, so I was thrilled when I discovered that Scotch started making my coveted Cushion Lock Protective Wrap in a handheld, 30-foot size.
Jenni Kayne’s Favorite $13 Wineglasses Are Durable Enough to Use Outside

As a native Californian, Jenni Kayne knows a thing or two about celebrating life’s biggest moments (or just a Tuesday) alfresco. “The weather is so beautiful in the summer, which means all we ever want to do is go outside,” says the fashion and furniture designer, who just released her first outdoor collection. “Some of my favorite memories revolve around being outdoors with friends, catching up over wine or a great dinner. The days are long and there’s an easygoing nature that’s tied to summertime that makes each gathering feel celebratory.”
Never Scoop Up Dead Leaves Again With the Best Robotic Pool Cleaners

Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
We Asked Women in the Contracting World for the DIY You Should Be Trying

When a storm brought days of subfreezing temperatures to Texas back in February 2021, Gabriella Ainslie had an unsettling realization. “I was like, gosh, I don’t even know how to turn off the water in our house,” she recalls. Having just welcomed her first child, Ansley knew that between herself and her husband, she’d be the one at home who’d have to talk to the plumber about the burst pipes and discuss rates with the person hauling away the fallen tree limbs in the yard. “I wanted to speak to someone I could really relate to, and I felt like that would be easier with a woman,” says Ainslie. So she called up her old college friend and former colleague Lacey Soslow in Philadelphia, who had been remodeling homes for years, and asked how she could find female contractors to do the work. It wasn’t as simple as a quick Google search, she learned.
All-Clad’s Factory Seconds Sale Includes a $60 Fry Pan That You’ll Use Every Day

When it comes to high-quality cookware, there’s one brand that always comes to mind: All-Clad. The timeless brand has made a name for itself by continually serving up long-lasting, beautiful cookware that excels at heat distribution and retention. While All-Clad pieces are typically quite an investment — and rightfully so, we’re talking about some serious top-of-the-line cookware here — finding them at a discounted price feels like hitting the jackpot! So, when we discovered that All-Clad was hosting their biggest Factory Seconds Sale yet, we most certainly had to fill you in.
Aldi’s rattan garden furniture is here to elevate your outdoor set-up for summer

Summer has (finally) started, barbecue season is here and alfresco evenings are upon us. Now comes the tricky task of sprucing up your garden for the warmer months ahead.From pizza ovens and sunloungers to trampolines and even a bell tent, budget supermarket Aldi is making sure we’re fully equipped for the summer season with its bestselling garden range.One of the most enduring year-on-year garden trends, rattan is everpresent in the collection. Whether you’re after a storage bench, bistro set or rocking chair, the budget supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle is where it’s at for on-trend outside interiors. From its coveted hanging egg...
