The Mattress Brand Venus Williams Loves Is Already Slashing Prices for July 4th

When a storm brought days of subfreezing temperatures to Texas back in February 2021, Gabriella Ainslie had an unsettling realization. “I was like, gosh, I don’t even know how to turn off the water in our house,” she recalls. Having just welcomed her first child, Ansley knew that between herself and her husband, she’d be the one at home who’d have to talk to the plumber about the burst pipes and discuss rates with the person hauling away the fallen tree limbs in the yard. “I wanted to speak to someone I could really relate to, and I felt like that would be easier with a woman,” says Ainslie. So she called up her old college friend and former colleague Lacey Soslow in Philadelphia, who had been remodeling homes for years, and asked how she could find female contractors to do the work. It wasn’t as simple as a quick Google search, she learned.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO