CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up to property owners in Chatham County, your taxes for the school district could be on the rise this year. As the school district is working on their budget for next year, they are deciding how much money they need to collect from taxpayers. The amount is determined by two factors – your property value and the millage rate.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO