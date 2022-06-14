'Snow White' takes a comedic twist in Knoxville Children's Theatre production

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A set of identical twins in Farragut unexpectedly give birth to their sons on the very same day, and just minutes apart. Amanda Caston gave birth to her little boy Miles and her sister, Julia Baldree gave birth to a new set of twins, Josiah and Carter, within the same hour on March 28, 2022. Amanda and Julia said they have been inseparable their whole lives.

