'Snow White' takes a comedic twist in Knoxville Children's Theatre production

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are multiple Juneteenth events happening this weekend. You can read about them here. Nights on Broadway in downtown Lenoir City is happening on Friday night! Enjoy vendors, food trucks, beer, live music and shopping. The event is free to attend and it is recommended to bring a lawn chair if you want to watch the live music performance.
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A set of identical twins in Farragut unexpectedly give birth to their sons on the very same day, and just minutes apart. Amanda Caston gave birth to her little boy Miles and her sister, Julia Baldree gave birth to a new set of twins, Josiah and Carter, within the same hour on March 28, 2022. Amanda and Julia said they have been inseparable their whole lives.
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks said it is offering volunteer work events at 39 parks across the state on Saturday, June 25 for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours. Details for all the parks involved are available online. All participants must register on the website,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A busy Knoxville road will soon see several improvements, after the community irons out its final plans for how to renovate it. Leaders shared plans for improvements on Washington Pike during a meeting on Wednesday, including paths for bicyclists and pedestrians. The improvements are being planned on a stretch of road between I-640 and Murphy Road.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is encouraging citizens to enroll in the Knox County Property Fraud Alert Program. This free service uses up-to-date technology to let owners know if there is a potential threat to their property. The Knox County Register of Deeds Office records and maintains all deeds...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As pandemic-related restrictions ease, more people are eager to travel abroad. On June 10, the CDC lifted its COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel. Knoxville travel advisor Gary Teeter said he is getting more business now than he has in four years. "People are tired of...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to those at the Knox Pride Center, LGBTQ+ needs have historically been put on the back burner by social service providers. A National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Study (NISVS) shows people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community experience domestic and sexual violence at equal or higher rates than those who identify as heterosexual.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council was set to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss several routine grants and contracts. One of the largest was with Visit Knoxville, the city's convention and visitors bureau. The contract would last 5 years and would require them to provide destination marketing and event management services. Effectively, the contract would be a continuation of the city's existing agreement.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Power is back on after officials with the Lenoir City Utilities Board said around 24,000 residential and commercial customers were without power Tuesday night in areas of West Knoxville at around 11:20 p.m. Officials said four substations were potentially down Tuesday night. LCUB serves areas in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When people walk down the feminine care aisle in stores, they may not be able to find many tampons. It's getting harder to put tampons on the shelves, and experts warned it could impact East Tennessee community organizations that provide feminine health products for people in need, like YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders in Blount County wrote a letter for the Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors on June 13 to address concerns about how they were choosing their new CEO. Clint Abbott, the Mayor of Alcoa, signed the letter along with Ed Mitchell, the Mayor of...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to calls about a fire at the Keurig/Dr. Pepper warehouse and manufacturing building in East Knox County at around 2:14 p.m. on Thursday. The building was previously known as the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters building. Rural Metro said there was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee student is heading to Harvard in the fall, but her road to get there wasn't paved as equally as the rest. Math is like a second language to Campbell Rutherford. "I'm a standard nerd I guess," Rutherford said. "I love classical music,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a 92-year-old woman outside her home in North Knoxville on Sunday. KPD said it has warrants out for the arrest of Michael Bledsoe, 32, of Knoxville. Officers responded to a robbery at a home...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Andy Chesney at Hemp House in West Knoxville wants to raise awareness about the amount of legal THC someone should consume. Chesney is well-versed in cannabinoids and the laws surrounding them in Tennessee but said the labels on some products can be misleading. It is illegal...
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews and volunteers in Grainger County celebrated Tuesday after they successfully saved a man who suffered cardiac arrest. They said Glenn Harris had a heart episode and underwent more than an hour of CPR — mostly by his wife. After a tense and terrifying hour, crews were able to resuscitate him.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's sweltering in East Tennessee, but it turns out some people in Knoxville feel the heat more than others. Researchers are conducting a heat-mapping campaign that will pinpoint urban heat islands in Knoxville and across the U.S. A heat island is a place where people may experience excessive heat.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Blount County has been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff's Office for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Comments / 0